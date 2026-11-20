Uganda’s Under-17 side, the Uganda Cranes, opened their Group B campaign with a 3-0 defeat to South Korea on Thursday.

Despite a strong first-half showing, Laryea Kingston’s side conceded in the ninth minute.

South Korea thought it had doubled its lead shortly afterwards, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Uganda’s Mbalire put the ball into his own net in the 50th minute, giving South Korea a two-goal advantage.

South Korean striker Ji-woo sealed the 3-0 win with a strike in the 84th minute.

Despite strong support from Ugandan fans, the team could not convert its chances into a goal.

More about the Ugandan team

Uganda are making their second appearance at the Under-17 World Cup. They first featured in the 2025 edition in Qatar, reaching the round of 16. The team will be aiming to match or improve on that run.

Three players who featured in 2025, Adrian Mukwanga, Isima Magala and John Brian Owino, are back in the squad, bringing previous World Cup experience.

Midfielder Owen Mukisa is another player to watch. He helped Uganda qualify for the CECAFA finals during the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations Under-17 qualifiers and also scored against DR Congo.

Speaking to CAF Online, Mukisa said composure has been key to his progress: “I stay calm and focused. I always listen to advice from my coaches, team in the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations Under-17 qualifiers, and family. I know there are expectations, but I try not to put too much pressure on myself. I just focus on improving every day and helping the team.”

The team is led by coach Laryea Kingston, whose experience and leadership will be important as Uganda looks to recover from its opening defeat.

Uganda’s next match is against Ecuador on November 22, followed by a meeting with New Caledonia on November 25.

Uganda will hope to climb Group B and secure a place in the round of 32.

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