With a fine brush and hand-mixed colours, traditional painter Karma Wangchuk brings plain timber to life through elaborate dragons and ornate motifs, practising Shing Tshon, a centuries-old wood-painting craft that gives Bhutanese architecture its signature vibrancy. From private homes and monasteries to public buildings and footbridges, these colourful designs, frequently woven with Buddhist prayers and sacred symbolism, are an ever-present sight across the Himalayan kingdom. Protected by government building codes that champion traditional styles, Shing Tshon is deeply rooted in Bhutan’s national identity. To keep the craft thriving alongside rapid modernisation, the National Institute for Zorig Chusum in Thimphu instructs young trainees in all 13 traditional arts and crafts, ensuring that the country’s distinctive painted woodwork remains visible on new builds as well as ancient monuments.

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