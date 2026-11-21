Cameroon’s Under-17 team are upbeat ahead of their opening FIFA U-17 World Cup match against Venezuela on Saturday, with the coach saying the players are confident and mentally ready.

“I’m telling you, they’re OK. All of them are OK,” the coach said, adding that he was proud of the squad’s confidence.

Players said they expect a tough contest but are determined to work together and secure their first win. One player described Venezuela as a serious challenge, while another said the team hopes to go as far as possible in the tournament.

Their ambitions stretch beyond the group stage. “I think Africa can win the World Cup,” one player said, describing the goal as putting Cameroon at the top of world football.

Cameroon will be aiming to open their campaign with a victory and move into a strong position in the group.

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