A major cause of the crisis is the more than 100 edicts issued by the de facto authorities since they came to power in 2021. These have drastically restricted women’s movement outside the home, their access to education and employment.

Serious cuts to funding for relief work have made the situation even worse, according to gender equality agency UN Women. It reports that needs in Afghanistan are vast and growing.

The agency’s Chief of Humanitarian Action, Sofia Calltorp, warned that there is a growing risk that Afghanistan’s 22 million women and girls will be denied access to healthcare in the longer-term.

Left alone

“One woman that I met in Kunar told me that she had suffered multiple miscarriages without access to healthcare. I also met with men who spoke of restrictions preventing them from supporting women,” she said.

“I met women facing their second winter, displaced from their homes after losing everything in an earthquake last year. Many had since been displaced by the hostilities with Pakistan or severe flooding in recent months.”

As a result of aid cuts in Afghanistan, UN Women, the UN aid coordination office, OCHA, and partners report that:

Nearly 300 humanitarian health facilities have been closed or suspended, affecting more than one million women and girls;

More than 193 focal points for survivors of gender-based violence have closed, affecting more than one million and girls;

Around 3.4 million women and girls in need are now unlikely to have access to water, sanitation, and hygiene services.

UN Women provides emergency cash assistance to those in need, along with counselling and small business training.

These services are critical, but they cannot undo the impact of the Taliban’s edicts which have removed guardrails against violence and abuse in the home, said Ms. Calltorp.

Just back from Afghanistan, she described the story of a 24-year-old woman who for 18 months had been detained in her own home by her father: “She was often abused and left without food; in her own words, ‘I feel like life is not meant for me.’ It was only when she and her father participated in a programme designed to prevent and protect women from violence that her life turned around – and her father stopped abusing her.”

The programme is run by a local women’s organization, one of many supported by UN Women across Afghanistan.

Women “continue to find ways to survive, to care for their families, to support one another and to hold on to hope (but) we cannot accept this as normal”, Ms. Calltorp insisted.

Across the country, women are banned from many public spaces and most places of work.

© UNICEF/Osman Khayya

Worst women’s rights crisis

Some 2.6 million girls have also been barred from secondary education, which is projected to push more girls into child marriage and increase maternal mortality, UN Women warned.

Describing Afghanistan as the “world’s worst women’s rights crisis”, the agency’s Special Representative in the country, Susan Ferguson, said that Afghan women are now “fighting for their own survival”.

She explained that funding cuts have forced humanitarians to make impossible decisions about which women and girls can receive support and which must be turned away.

“I urge all governments and other international donors to stand with us and with Afghan women and girls. Stay the course and increase, not cut, your support. Back these women,” Ms. Ferguson stressed.

Source UN News

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