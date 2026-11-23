“Sometimes I can’t see him,” she said. “I only see him twice a month.”

Zahra is one of millions of Afghans forced back from Iran and Pakistan in recent years, as waves of deportations have driven people home in huge numbers.

Many are women who left behind jobs, education and relative stability. They have come back to a country where opportunities are increasingly scarce.

Homa, 44, spent six years in Iran. Today she is her family’s only breadwinner. She shares a single room in her brother-in-law’s house with her husband, who has a disability and cannot work, and she cleans houses and sews clothes whenever she can find orders.

“I had a better life in Iran,” she said. “Unfortunately, we were deported.”

Some days the pressure is overwhelming. “Some days,” she said, “I must beg in the street.”

© UNHCR/Oxygen Empire Media Production

Leaving, then coming back

The two women took different paths to Iran but were driven by similar forces. Zahra left after finishing her midwifery training.

“It was because of the Taliban, and because of the bad economy, and because I was educated,” she said.

In Iran she found steady work, despite troubles at home: her husband was addicted to drugs. “I had income,” she said. “I had a better life.”

Homa cleaned apartments and collected recyclable plastic to sell. “It was a good income for my family,” she said. “We lived in a nice apartment building with a security guard. The neighbors helped me with food and sometimes with other things.”

Surviving, not living

Both women now describe lives shaped less by opportunity than by survival.

Zahra’s father is blind and cannot work, so her younger brother is the family’s only steady earner. She has qualifications and has volunteered in clinics, but she still hasn’t found a job.

“I don’t have opportunities to work,” she said.

Homa had surgery for appendicitis and is still in a lot of pain. Relations with her brother-in-law’s wife are strained, and Homa owes him money.

“I have no support for my medical needs,” she said. “I borrowed money for my surgery from my brother-in-law.”

Millions returning, many with nothing

According to Charlie Goodlake of the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, more than 6.5 million Afghans have returned over the past three years, including nearly 3 million in 2025 alone. The returns have added more than 10 per cent to Afghanistan’s population, straining housing, jobs and public services.

© UNHCR/Oxygen Empire Media Production

Women and girls make up more than half of the people UNHCR assists. Women and children together account for nearly 82 per cent.

“The primary needs of women and girls are, of course, immediate shelter or a place to live inside Afghanistan,” Mr. Goodlake said. He added that cash assistance, education, livelihoods and protection services are also critical, especially given the restrictions on women and girls.

Most returnees arrive with very little and rely on extended family or host communities while they try to start again.

A sewing machine and a lifeline

Support from UNHCR and its partners has eased the transition a little for both women. After being referred to a UNHCR partner organization, Zahra became eligible for cash assistance, legal support and mental health and psychosocial services.

Homa used her cash assistance to buy a tool she badly needed.

“When I received the cash assistance, I was able to buy a sewing machine,” she said. “Now I have an income, and I help my family.”

She can now work from home, which spares her heavy labour outside while she recovers from surgery. The money has also paid for essentials.

“I bought rice and oil for my family because two months ago my family didn’t have any food to eat,” she said.

Mr. Goodlake said this kind of support is meant to meet immediate needs and also help women build longer-term livelihoods. UNHCR runs more than 150 vocational training projects across Afghanistan and keeps looking for ways to help women earn money despite the obstacles.

An uncertain future

Neither woman says much about long-term plans, because the future feels too uncertain.

Asked what more she needs, Homa gives a simple answer: a place to live, food for the winter and stability. “I also need more food and oil and other things for the winter,” she said.

Zahra wants work, independence and more time with her son. Even so, she doesn’t expect to win custody. Her former husband is addicted to drugs, but she says the courts would not back her claim.

“The courts in Afghanistan always side with men,” she said.

Both women are anxious about what lies ahead.

“I am very worried about the future in Afghanistan,” Homa said.

Source UN News

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