In a village in northern Egypt, a community of around 4,000 Palestinian refugees live in legal limbo.

They face hurdles accessing education, healthcare, and other public services as they are considered foreigners despite most of them having been born in Egypt.

Their families were among the hundreds of thousands who fled their homeland during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war following the declaration of the state of Israel.

Ninety-year-old Shamma Abu Hussein is possibly the last person here to have lived in historic Palestine. Living in Egypt, she has watched three generations of her family grow up.

“I remember what I went through,” she said from a brick house in Geziret Fadel, a village tucked among the fields and irrigation canals of Egypt’s Sharqiya province.

She recalled her family’s flight from Beersheba, now in southern Israel, where they lived before fleeing the hostilities that accompanied Israel’s creation.

Palestinians remember this as the Nakba, or catastrophe, referring to their mass displacement and dispossession during the war which ended in March 1949.

She said that one evening, as flames lit up the sky, elders rushed the children onto camels and into the desert.

Abu Hussein’s family trudged for days without food or water until reaching Egypt, losing her mother along the way.

Inside her home, the wiry old lady sat on a worn sofa, a faded Bedouin tattoo tracing her chin.

Around her, dozens of grandchildren and great-grandchildren crowded the doorway and walls, filling in names and dates blurred by nearly a century of life.

Outside stretched a maze of narrow alleys and unfinished houses, with open sewers running through the village’s dirt lanes.

She said now she fears the Gaza war and rhetoric from Israeli ministers calling for Palestinians there to be expelled means history is repeating itself.

“After all the suffering they’ve endured,” the old lady said, “they now want to uproot them from their homes.”

Residents in the village spoke less about returning to their ancestral home than about education, employment, and stability.

“I was born in Egypt. My father was born in Egypt. My children were born in Egypt,” said Selmi Soliman al-Namouli, a 63-year-old agricultural labourer and father of 10.

“But when it comes to paperwork, I am treated as a foreigner.”

Namouli said residency renewals, paid for in US dollars, school fees, and other administrative costs placed such a heavy burden on his family that he could not afford to send his bright daughter, Asmaa, to university.

His nephew, Farid Khaled al-Namouli, 25, also gave up on higher education.

“When I reached preparatory school, I started to love education and wanted to continue,” he said. “But I kept running into obstacles with the paperwork.”

He left school and found work in a clothing shop in the village, where many residents never completed their education.

The Namoulis are far from alone, according to the Palestinian refugee rights organisation BADIL, Palestinians across Egypt face similar challenges.

Researchers estimate that around 50,000 Palestinians displaced by earlier conflicts were living in Egypt before the latest Gaza war.

Since the conflict began, more than 100,000 more have arrived.

Egyptian officials have repeatedly said it provides medical care and education to Palestinian refugees and has opposed any attempt to permanently displace them from their land.

Palestinians in Egypt once enjoyed access to education and employment largely on a par with Egyptian citizens under former president Gamal Abdel Nasser.

But after Egypt’s 1978 peace treaty with Israel and the assassination of culture minister Yusuf Sibai by the Palestinian militant group Abu Nidal, the regulations were tightened.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNWRA, counts 3.5 million registered in Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

Unlike in those countries, where UNRWA offers schooling, the agency has never operated in Egypt, said Dawn Chatty, an emeritus professor of anthropology and forced migration at the University of Oxford.

“Education is what gave Palestinians hope,” she said.

“It allowed many refugees elsewhere in the region to find work abroad and support their families through remittances. But in Egypt, that did not happen.”

Successive Egyptian governments have also rejected naturalising Palestinians, arguing it could undermine their right of return, a position Shomali disputed.

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