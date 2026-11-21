Tributes have been pouring in for South Africa’s first female deputy president, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, who has died at the age of 71.

A statement from her family said she passed away on Friday following complications from a medical procedure she underwent about two weeks ago.

She served as South Africa’s deputy president from 2005 to 2008, having previously worked as minerals and energy minister.

The former deputy VP also had stints as United Nations ‌under-secretary-general and headed its agency for gender equality, UN Women, from 2013 to 2021.

She has been praised for her decades-long work on social justice as well as the rights of women.

“Our hearts are really, really sad and broken for having lost such a very dynamic woman leader in our country,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

“She truly flew the flag of women, not only women of South Africa and Africa, but women of the world,” he said.

In a statement on X, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres praised Mlambo-Ngcuka as a “lifelong champion of the rights & empowerment of women and girls”.

She “believed that gender equality is not a favour to be granted, but a right to be claimed”, he said.

UN Women also paid tribute, lauding her courage and leadership, saying she inspired people around the world.

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed recalled Mlambo-Ngcuka’s interventions on behalf of women and girls in Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Nigeria.

“She pushed the limits and I think that that’s where we got a lot of the confidence to do the things that we do, following in her footsteps,” she said.

South African parliamentary officials, unions, and political parties have all been among those expressing their condolences.

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