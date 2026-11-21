English football captain and Bayern Munich striker, Harry Kane, will be out of action for the next few months.

He is recovering from surgery to his left ankle after he tore a ligament during his team’s 1-all draw against Cologne on Friday.

Kane, who won the Ballon d’Or last month, was subbed out early in the game writhing in pain after Cologne defender Joel Shmied knocked into his leg in a follow through kick.

The 33-year-old has a history of ankle complaints, although he has only missed a handful of games since moving to Bayern in 2023.

In a post on social media from hospital Kane said he was disappointed but that he would be “back fresh and ready to go for the business end of the season”.

Bayern says its star striker will now begin his rehabilitation programme.

The injury comes at a difficult time for the German team which is currently missing several players, particularly up front.

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