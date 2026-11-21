“Yesterday in The Hague, the highest court of the United Nations spoke. It spoke your name: Rohingya. Yes, Rohingya. Its decision was clear. What was done to you in 2017 was genocide,” Khalilur Rahman told refugees and reporters.

He called for justice for the victims, reparations for the survivors and guarantees that refugees can return home safely and with dignity.

A personal commitment

Before becoming Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister and then Assembly President, Mr. Rahman served as his country’s top envoy on the Rohingya and visited the camps many times.

“I did not wish to speak to you from New York. I wish to come here to the camps and stand with you at this historic moment,” he said.

On Thursday, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled in the case brought by The Gambia. It found that Myanmar’s security forces and other State bodies had committed acts of genocide against the Rohingya, a mainly Muslim minority, in Rakhine state.

The court found that the 2017 military operations involved mass killings, widespread sexual violence and the destruction of entire villages. At least 10,000 Rohingya were killed. Some 750,000 people fled to Bangladesh, according to the UN refugee agency, UNHCR.

“For years you have asked the world to hear you. Now they have heard you,” Mr. Rahman said.

Four priorities

The Assembly President set out four priorities to make sure the ruling leads to real change.

The first is justice. Myanmar must investigate and, where the evidence supports it, prosecute those suspected of genocide, and reform its laws.

The second is a safe return. The court ordered Myanmar to make it possible for the Rohingya to come home voluntarily and with dignity. Mr. Rahman said no one should be sent back into danger. Any return must come with real guarantees of safety, freedom of movement and a voice for the Rohingya in decisions about their future.

‘Money cannot replace life’

The third is reparations. The court ordered Myanmar to compensate victims and report back within two years.

“Money cannot replace life. Money cannot replace loved ones that were lost,” Mr. Rahman said. But meaningful reparations could help survivors regain a sense of safety, hope and dignity, he added.

The fourth is prevention, through legal reform, training for the security forces and genuine civilian control over them.

Mr. Rahman said the international community must also make sure the judgement is carried out and pledged to work with UN Member States on what comes next.

“You will not be alone. I will do my part,” he told the refugees.

© UNICEF/Imtiaz Mahbub Mumit

Source UN News

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