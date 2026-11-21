British NGO Islamic Relief says fighting sparked by a dispute over who controls the southern town of Moyale on Ethiopia’s border with Kenya has seen around 700,000 people displaced from their homes.

It said on Thursday that clashes between members of the Oromo and Ethiopian Somali communities began in late October.

Fighting involving heavy weaponry has now reportedly spread up to 300 kilometres from the town along the Kenya, Somalia, Ethiopian border.

“This is a volatile conflict driven by two ethnic groups competing for land and wealth in the borders of Ethiopia,” said Kedir Musema Hameza, the head of Islamic Relief’s Ethiopia programme.

The NGO said there has been widespread destruction of homes, businesses, and petrol stations, as well as disruption of essential services, including health, water, and sanitation.

It said access to the locations has been challenging and warns of a deepening humanitarian crisis.

Approximately 50,000 people have fled into Kenya placing additional pressure on local services and host communities.

The government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who hails from the Oromia region, has not commented on the violence.

The borders between the country’s regions, set by the 1995 constitution, have been a frequent source of conflict in Ethiopia which currently faces multiple internal conflicts.

Just weeks ago, fighting erupted in Tigray, hundreds of kilometres to the north, when rebels and government forces clashed.

There have also been long-running insurgencies in the most populous regions of Amhara and Oromia that have displaced hundreds of thousands.

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