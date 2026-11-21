Cameroon’s U17 team began their FIFA U17 World Cup campaign in Doha with a 2-1 defeat to Venezuela, leaving the players and coach Thomas Libiih looking to regroup ahead of their next Group K match.

“We missed some rhythm. We didn’t deserve it, but I think we lost a bit of rhythm,” Libiih said. He urged the young squad to stay focused for the rest of the tournament.

Midfielder William Gueke said Cameroon were slow to start but improved after the break. “We slept a bit in the first half and then we woke up in the second. So I think it’s a lesson for us,” he said, adding that the team had come to win the tournament.

Captain Krys Karel said Cameroon created chances but failed to convert them. He promised the team would give their all in the next match as they seek their first points and keep their hopes of reaching the round of 32 alive.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related