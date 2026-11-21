Tanzania’s U17 side fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Costa Rica in their FIFA U17 World Cup debut in Doha.

The Serengeti Boys’ comeback gave them a positive start in Group I.

Coach Elieneza Nicolaus Nsanganzelu praised the team’s mentality and said they would keep pushing in their remaining group matches.

Captain Kassim Selemani Juma credited the team’s improved concentration for helping secure the draw.

Forward Faraji Kayanda was named player of the match after scoring twice to save the Serengeti side.

Tanzanian supporters in Doha said they remained hopeful ahead of the team’s next Group I fixture against Brazil on the 24th.

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