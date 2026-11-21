South Africans love their road trips. And while they are spoilt for choices, one of best places is along the legendary Route 62.

The 850 km drive stretches between Cape Town in the Western Cape and Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.

“The joy of a road trip is that movement through space. It brings you back into yourself. And, it connects you with the people in the car,” says road tripper Marchelle van Zyl.

“The vibe, the music, sometimes just the silence, the conversations, yes I think it connects the road with the soul,” she says.

Billed as one of the world’s longest wine routes, it links valleys, mountain passes, villages with mineral hot springs, fruit orchards, ostrich farms, and the famous Cango Caves, to name but a few of the highlights.

Route 62 began life as an 18th century ox wagon and trade route linking the historic farming towns near the Cape and in the semi-desert Klein Karoo, with the two coastal cities.

The completion in 1958 of the main N2 highway hugging the country’s east coast, took away much of the traffic through the small settlements leaving them quiet for decades.

Tour guide PJ Basson says, however, that the old route was retained and tourism picked up in the post-apartheid 1990s.

“You’ve got this historic highway running through the villages, not past the villages. It gives tourists a much better experience because you get to interact with the locals and it’s a beautiful drive,” he says.

“You can choose the highway or you can choose the slow way,” says Mareletta Mundey, tourism manager for Montagu and Ashton, two of the numerous historic towns along the route.

She says she believes that slowing down makes the journey most of the holiday and this is what Route 62 gives.

“It gives you that beautiful road that just keeps winding between the mountains, between the beautiful green valleys, and these awesome little towns,” she says.

Stopping for a coffee at the Route 62 town of Barrydale, German tourist Michael Schuessler says he’s enjoying the sense of space on this road trip:

“What we’ve enjoyed so far is the vast openness. You can’t see such expanses in Germany, because we have a very hilly landscape,” he says.

One of the stops along the way is Oudtshoorn which saw a surge in prosperity from around 1864 when ostrich feathers became all the rage for fashionistas in Europe.

And the large birds are still central to the town’s tourism identity today – just one of the many interesting, historic, quirky, and beautiful things to see and do along the route.

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