Uganda were held to a goalless draw by Ecuador in their second Group B match at the FIFA U-17 World Cup on Sunday, despite an energetic attacking display.

The Cranes created pressure but could not turn their efforts into a goal. Midfielder Muhoozi Henry was named player of the match, with his work helping Uganda compete against an Ecuador side that often looked to use the wings.

Uganda nearly fell behind in the first half, but Ecuador’s goal was ruled out after defender Cuadrado made contact with goalkeeper Lukyamuzi Ashraf. Joseph Dorongin and Jemba Ukasha were shown yellow cards in the 39th and 60th minutes.

Coach Laryea Kingston said Uganda wanted to keep possession and used substitutions to bring fresh legs into midfield. He acknowledged the team could have added another striker in search of a winner, while praising both teams Uganda had faced.

Kingston made his first change in the 39th minute, replacing Ismail Fahad with Junior Ofoyrwth. He made three more substitutions in the 73rd minute, bringing on Arafat Ibanda, Arnold Kayemba and Babi Shakur.

Muhoozi thanked his teammates for helping him earn the player-of-the-match award and said the contest had been tough.

Uganda now face New Caledonia in their final group match, where they need a win to secure progression to the round of 32 in Doha, Qatar.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related