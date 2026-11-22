The United Nations COP31 talks in Turkey broke down on Sunday after delegates failed to reach an agreement on how to tackle climate change.

European nations, as well as many smaller countries vulnerable to climate disasters and rising sea levels rejected the draft deal.

They said it stripped out crucial protections and favoured countries that export fossil fuels – oil, gas and coal – the primary driver of global warming.

COP31 President and Turkish Environment Minister Murat Kurum acknowledged that the deal had failed to reach consensus.

“I understand that there is no agreement on this text. For that reason, these decisions have not been adopted,” he told the closing session of the conference in Antalya, Turkey.

He said the presidency had been working “day and night” to get a much stronger outcome from the meeting which went on 2 days longer than planned.

Kurum added there will be no new document after the fourth draft, that did not mention fossil fuels, was rejected.

Without a new overarching deal, climate action will likely default to existing frameworks—such as the Paris Agreement and prior COP commitments

For most of the first 25 years of the United Nations climate talks, outcomes did not explicitly mention fossil fuels, until three years ago.

That is when a groundbreaking agreement in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates called for “transitioning away from fossil fuels”.

The Turkish-Australian proposal did say it recalled the Dubai deal entirely, but that wasn’t enough to many nations and environmental groups.

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