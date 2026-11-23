The COP31 climate summit in Turkey ended in deadlock on Sunday, with countries failing to reach agreement on key issues including fossil fuels, climate finance and carbon-removal technologies, raising fresh questions about the future of global climate negotiations.

The talks, which ran two days beyond schedule, collapsed after countries remained divided over whether to include language on phasing out fossil fuels in the final agreement.

UN climate chief Simon Stiell expressed disappointment over the outcome, warning that the failure to secure agreement on key presidency-led decisions must not be repeated.

“So I share the deep disappointment of many. COP 31 has been unable to agree on issues related to both presidency-led decisions. The world cannot afford a repeat.”

Negotiators arrived with 165 agenda items to address, making progress on several but failing to resolve some of the most contentious issues.

Disagreements also centred on climate financing for developing nations, the timing of scientific assessments and the role of carbon capture technologies.

Stiell acknowledged that, despite progress on parts of the agenda, the summit had fallen short of expectations at a critical moment for global climate action.

“Within the negotiated area in terms of the main agenda items, we came here with 165 agenda items to get through. We got through many of them. There were some key ones that we didn’t. And as I said, the threshold, we were unable to bring over the line with some of the higher expectations that this moment as we face overshoot is calling for. So it’s absolutely clear that we have a lot more work to do.”

The collapse has renewed calls to reform the COP decision-making process, which requires consensus among participating countries and allows individual nations to block agreements.

However, changing that system would itself require consensus, highlighting the challenges facing efforts to reform global climate diplomacy.

With limited progress through formal negotiations, attention is increasingly turning to alternative approaches, including legal action and agreements among groups of countries willing to move faster on issues such as phasing out fossil fuels.

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