Confederation of African Football president, Patrice Motsepe, has again endorsed Gianni Infantino for re-election as FIFA president.

Speaking at CAF’s Ordinary General Assembly in Nigeria on Saturday, Motsepe said Infantino had the support of all 54 member associations.

The news comes as the FIFA leader confirmed a huge increase in grant money to $25 million per member association over a four-year period.

Infantino has invested a lot of political effort in Africa during his presidency and he said he would continue to put developing football in the continent at the forefront of his agenda.

One of his two rivals for the post of FIFA chief, French football chief Philippe Diallo was present at the CAF meeting.

The other candidate is former Japan Football Association president Kozo Tashima.

CAF has been consistently behind Infantino who is seeking a controversial fourth term to 2031, despite widespread criticism of his leadership.

It was sparked by his now aborted plan to sell stakes in future World Cup profits to private investors, perceived political interference, and governance concerns

CAF’s 54 votes can be decisive. The winning candidate in next March’s vote must win support from 106 of FIFA’s 211 associations.

The 10 members of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) reaffirmed their support for Infantino on Friday.

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