In a post on X on Sunday, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that agency staff and Ebola responders had been forced to shelter “for their lives” in a maternity ward of the hospital.

The WHO chief added that the agency was working with partners to evacuate trapped staff safely, before calling for their “immediate safe passage and for the hospital facilities, staff and patients to be protected”.

Since 1 January, WHO has verified more than 87 attacks on healthcare in DRC.

The development follows a warning earlier this month by the UN’s Senior Ebola Response Coordinator, Julien Harneis, that more people have been killed by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) fighters than by the Ebola vitus in recent days. “The violence in tens of villages all across the south of Ituri and North Kivu (provinces) goes unnoticed”, Mr. Harneis insisted. “People are scared; people are furious at the lack of action on this.”

Repeated ADF attacks and human rights abuses against civilians have been happening for more than two decades in eastern DRC. “Following up contact tracing in areas where ADF is operating is a very hazardous idea,” Mr. Harneis told journalists in Geneva on 13 November.

Ituri province remains the epicentre of the outbreak of Ebola disease caused by Bundibugyo virus and accounts for more than two-thirds of confirmed cases.

A total of eight provinces have been impacted and the latest incident near the hospital in Ituri happened in an area close to where the Ebola outbreak was first detected.

Increasing violence

WHO has warned repeatedly that rising insecurity in eastern DRC is one of the main obstacles to containing the virus, with attacks on civilians and health workers hampering response efforts.

More than six months after it was first declared, the Ebola outbreak in eastern DRC continues to spread. A high proportion of deaths continue to occur in communities and outside dedicated treatment centres, especially among young children, highlighting challenges in early case detection and access to care.

According to figures released on 20 November, the outbreak has resulted in 11,762 confirmed cases, including 5,775 deaths, across 68 health zones in eight provinces.

Danger zone

Ituri remains the hardest-hit province, with a cumulative total of more than 8,000 confirmed cases and 3,791 deaths, representing a case fatality rate of 47 per cent. The province accounts for more than two-thirds of all confirmed cases and nearly 60 per cent of newly reported infections.

Of the 39 new confirmed cases reported in the latest epidemiological update, 23 were recorded in Ituri.

UN Africa News

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