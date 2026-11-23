an article by Tony Ogunlowo

The 2027 elections are nearly upon us and the political arena is hotting up. The ruling party has already started splashing cash around in attempt to sway the elections in their favour: you have Portable bragging about receiving N100 million (if he’s to be believed!), top party stalwarts and LG Chairmen have been promised substantial X amounts if they deliver their wards to APC. Tompolo is dishing out vehicles in his PBAT door-to-door campaign, nationwide, to get Tinubu re-elected (and to get his massively inflated delta oil pipeline security contract renewed) and even Wike is campaigning for an APC President (which party is he in again?).

Between now and the elections is the only time the ordinary citizen in Naija can get anything, personally, out of their favourite politicians, regardless of their parties. Again it’s the only time you’ll ever see them or get anything out of them for the next four years.

Your vote is your constitutional right required to elect a new leader: yours and yours alone. Under normal circumstances you can’t be intimidated to vote for who you don’t want to or coerced into selling your right to vote. But this Nigeria and everything happens – vote rigging, intimidation and vote buying.

I’m not going to touch on vote rigging and intimidation because these are practised, and authorized, on a level beyond the capabilities of the ordinary citizen, especially if the likes of MC Oluomo and Co have anything to do with it.

So, let’s talk about vote buying:

Some Nigerians are not shrewd businessmen. Of all of you who have previously sold your votes what did you get in return for your investment? More hardship! And yet again you’re going to go and sell your votes again so you can get more hardship. I don’t understand. Una like hardship that much?

On polling day, or before, party agents turn up with thick wads of raw cash to buy the voting rights of the poverty-stricken people who have been queuing up all day.

They know what you want: money to alleviate your current situation. Perhaps your landlord is giving you wahala because you’re in arrears or school fees are overdue or you don’t have chop money for next week or you just need the extra money because you don’t have.

So, after some bargaining, they strike a deal with you and you walk away with some money and they walk away with your right to vote for the candidate of your choice.

The Yorubas say if you’re going to eat a frog make sure it’s one that’s got eggs in it. So, if you’re going to sell your vote that will determine your future and that of your children you need to get the maths right.so this is what I propose:

Make sure you receive enough money for your single vote to last you for four years because the cost of living is going to keep on rising and the hardship will continue.

Make sure you receive enough egunje to satisfy your conscience because when the new government comes in and starts to show you shege you will have lost the constitutional right to complain or protest since you’ve taken the Kings Shilling.

Make sure you sell your vote for Pounds, Dollars or Euros because the Naira will still keep going down. If you receive N1 Million Naira for your vote, which you won’t, its purchasing power will be less than 100,000 in two years’ time.

for your vote, which you won’t, its purchasing power will be less than 100,000 in two years’ time. Don’t settle for bags of rice or beans that you will chop finish in one weeks time. Settle for cows, goats or chickens: at least you can say you sold your vote for meat.

And the young ones, don’t settle for ordinary charge cards you will finish in one day. Make dem give you Unlimited charge card that will last for four years!

Remember if you’re going to sell your soul to the Devil it has to be worth it. Me, I won’t sell my single vote for anything less than a Rolls Royce, a Learjet, a house on Banana Island and a couple of million dollars deposited into a numbered account in the Caymans…..

…..I’m only kidding. I can’t be bought!

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