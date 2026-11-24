Footage filmed on Tuesday 24 November reveals the scale of the destruction in Villavicencio, southeast of Bogotá, after a car bomb exploded outside the Meta departmental government headquarters on Monday night. Collapsed building façades, burnt-out vehicles and streets strewn with shattered glass bear witness to the force of the blast. Several businesses and homes were damaged, including a shop selling religious images located near the cathedral and parish house. The explosion comes amid a resurgence of violence in Colombia, fuelled by rival armed groups competing for control of lucrative illegal economies and trafficking networks, particularly along the Venezuelan border. In Cúcuta, hundreds of residents, police officers and military personnel joined a candlelit march on Monday in solidarity with families affected by a recent attack on the city’s police headquarters. Three people, including a child, were injured and more than 80 homes damaged, according to the regional government. Police chaplain José Rodríguez joined the procession, blessing a damaged home with holy water. Authorities suspect the involvement of the National Liberation Army (ELN), although responsibility has yet to be officially established. Figures from Colombia’s Defence Ministry point to a growing use of explosive drones by armed groups, with 358 attacks recorded between January and November 2026, 157 of them attributed to the ELN.

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