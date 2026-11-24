Senegal made a commanding statement at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup, thrashing Cuba 9-0 to move to the top of Group F with four points. The result leaves them level with Croatia, whom they drew in their opening match.

The Senegalese players said the team had prepared carefully and executed its plans on the pitch. “Technically, it was good, but it was something we did during training and we repeated it. There was no surprise,” one player said.

The coach praised the squad’s preparation and clinical finishing. “We have a very well-studied team. We spend hours behind the scenes studying their strengths and weaknesses,” he said. “Today, the players understood the areas to use and were effective in front of goal.”

Senegal now face Tajikistan in their final group match, with a place in the round of 32 at stake.

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