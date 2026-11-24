Nearly one in three women worldwide have experienced physical or sexual violence, yet only seven per cent report it to police, a separate UN Women report finds.

Together, the two reports reveal violence that is widespread, largely hidden and rarely punished – and women steadily losing faith in the systems meant to protect them.

The 2026 Femicide Brief, published by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and UN Women ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, finds that partners and relatives were behind 60 per cent of the 78,000 intentional killings of women and girls worldwide last year.

Unsafe to speak

For many survivors, reporting abuse can mean risking everything: their homes, children, financial security and even their lives.

Briefing journalists at UN Headquarters in New York, UN Women Deputy Executive Director Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda said women were losing trust in the systems meant to protect them.

“The silence is getting louder in most countries where we have tracked it over time. Fewer women are seeking help today than before. We are going backwards,” she said. “Our data shows justice systems globally make silence the safest choice a woman can make.”

She urged communities and institutions to believe survivors, whether or not they can provide physical evidence or recall every detail of their abuse.

“It costs nothing to believe someone. And it changes everything to believe a survivor, every single time,” she said.

Justice rarely applied

UN Women’s report, Access to Justice for Women Survivors of Violence, draws on data from 54 countries and traces the barriers women face from seeking help to navigating the courts.

An estimated 840 million women and girls have experienced physical and/or sexual violence during their lifetime, yet only 23 per cent of survivors seek help from family, their communities or the authorities.

Between 63 and 97 per cent of reported cases do not result in a conviction, said Kalliopi Mingeirou, Chief of UN Women’s Ending Violence Against Women Section.

“Cases fall out of the system along the way. Survivors face repeated questioning and intimidation. Perpetrators in positions of power are often never convicted,” she said, warning of a culture of impunity.

Regional breakdown

Just 16 per cent of survivors in Asia seek help, compared with 31 per cent in Africa and 40 per cent in Latin America and the Caribbean. In the European Union, 64 per cent confide in someone close to them, but only 14 per cent go to the police.

Violence is also spreading online: 70 per cent of women in public life surveyed by UN Women – including human rights defenders, activists and journalists – had experienced it. Rather than perpetrators being held to account, women are being pushed out of digital spaces and public life, Ms. Mingeirou warned.

Ms. Gumbonzvanda added that artificial intelligence (AI) can now create deepfake images of women’s bodies in seconds – images that can follow them for the rest of their lives.

Danger at home

Africa recorded the highest rate of intimate partner and family-related femicide, at 2.9 victims per 100,000 female population, followed by the Americas (1.4), Oceania (1.1), Asia (0.6) and Europe (0.5).

And while homicide rates have declined globally, femicide rates have fallen more slowly. Between 2010 and 2025, homicide rates fell nearly twice as fast as femicide rates in the Americas, and about 1.5 times as fast in Europe.

© UN Women/Khristina Godfrey

“Frightening attitudes, social norms, and the failure of institutional safeguards create an environment in which killing a wife, daughter, mother, or sister becomes ‘tolerable’,” said UNODC Executive Director Monica Juma.

Time for action is now

The findings come ahead of the International Day on 25 November, which launches the annual 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, running until Human Rights Day on 10 December.

This year’s theme is UNiTE to End Violence Against Women and Girls: Ensure Justice, Protect Survivors, End Impunity.

UN Women and UNODC are calling on governments, the private sector, the UN, the media, women’s organizations and communities to strengthen prevention, protect survivors and hold perpetrators to account.

The campaign also invites people everywhere to “orange the world” in solidarity.

Ms. Gumbonzvanda urged police to receive complaints and investigate, courts to hear survivors without putting them on trial, governments to provide services that keep women safe, and tech companies to act against online abuse.

And she had a message for survivors: “To every survivor watching today, we believe you every single time. You should never have to prove that you deserve to be believed.”

Source UN News

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