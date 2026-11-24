Cameroon were beaten 4-0 by Mexico in their Group K match, despite a strong first-half effort from the Indomitable Lions.

“We did a great job in the first half,” coach Thomas Libiih said. “Then we came back in the second half and I think we were a bit lacking in attention. We were lacking concentration.”

Midfielder William Gueke said Cameroon had given everything before the break, but could not maintain that level after the interval. “We were miles better in the first half,” he said. “Then when we go to the second half we drop a bit, and they had four chances and then they scored all them four chances.”

Fellow midfielder Abdoulaye Bassirou said the team tried to respond to the coaches’ encouragement, but found Mexico’s changes difficult to adjust to quickly. Cameroonian supporters were disappointed by the scoreline.

“We didn’t expect something bad, but 4-0, it was too much,” said fan Franc.

Supporter Obi One urged the coach to make adjustments ahead of Cameroon’s next Group K match against Romania, particularly in defence and attack.

The Lions will be hoping for a stronger performance as they fight to reach the next round.

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