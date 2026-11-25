By Janet Karim

8 Then the man and his wife heard the sound of the LORD God as He was walking in the garden in the cool of the day, and they hid from the LORD God among the trees of the garden. 9But God called to the man, “Where are you?” –Genesis 3:8-9





6 For you are a people holy to the LORD your God. The LORD your God has chosen you to be a people for His prized possession out of all peoples on the face of the earth. – Deuteronomy 7:6

The Public Affairs Committee (PAC) in Malawi, the internet records, is “an interfaith, civil society organization that unites major religious bodies across the country. This includes the Malawi Council of Churches, the Episcopal Conference of Malawi, the Muslim Association of Malawi, the Quadria Muslim Association of Malawi, and other Christian denominations and Pentecostal groups.” This week on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, PAC made two very important requests to the President of the Republic of Malawi, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika. At the very outset, I am in total agreement with both requests.

The first request made by PAC is for our leader to address the country publicly, which would show Malawians of his health and wellbeing. This should be through a live national address. The second is similar to the first and it involves the country’s Vice President, Dr. Jane Mayemu Ansah; PAC requests that the President assign the VP duties to perform as per the position’s constitutional mandate.

PAC made the two requests on Malawi’s two highest officials in a statement that it made available to the public and all media houses, including the Maravi Post, and signed by its chairperson, Monsignor Patrick Thawale. High in the statement are matters related to leadership, accountability, and the discharge of constitutional duties.

While the public address by the President would remove speculations about his health and restore confidence in Malawians about the wellbeing of its leader. PAC is right to seek clarity from the President’s reasons as to why other government officials continue presiding over state functions while he sidelines Vice President Dr. Jane Mayemu Ansah, and who is not assigned her constitutional tasks.

“PAC demands that the Head of State address the nation in earnest. As it stands, it is the public view that the leadership may lack the capacity to exercise control and deal with the current challenges,” reads part of the statement.

Malawians need and desire to hear from our Bwana President. Media reports that Malawians deserve timely and credible information about the country from the Head of State, leadership and the functioning of government institutions. Ministers, Principal Secretaries will not meet this request.

Permit me to close with five important things that must be borne in mind by all Malawians on the issue of our two highest-ranking leaders. These are as follows:

1. Malawi in 2025 elected a president and vice president (Mutharika and Ansah). Bona fide organizations such as PAC have the right and mandate to request information about the health, welfare, and wellbeing of our leadership.

2. As a democracy, an elected president and vice president rule Malawi. As such, voters expect to hear from their leaders in a timely manner.

3. Globally, citizens in all democratic countries hold this expectation: to hear from their elected officials. No Missing in Actions (MIAs)!

4. As a democracy, taxes pay all the country’s leaders, including the president and the vice president. Again, PAC is the rightful organization representing and airing the wishes of the citizens, voters, taxpayers.

5. Constitutionally, neither the president nor any other leader in a democracy has the right to keep secret from the voters about the health or wellbeing of the president. Such times of secrecy about the leader, ended in 1994.

About Malawi’s Public Affairs Committee (PAC) [gleaned from the internet]

About 32 faith-based and civil society organizations formed PAC in 1992. It facilitates dialogue and advocates for political reforms from Malawi’s transition from a one-party state to multiparty democracy, and continues to do so.

Key Steps in PACs Formation

• March 8, 1992: Catholic bishops issued a pastoral letter openly challenging the one-party government of President Hastings Kamuzu Banda and calling for governance reforms.

• April–June 1992: Presbyterian leaders (CCAP) followed up with letters and a petition alongside the World Alliance of Reformed Churches urging political reform. On June 10, 1992, President Banda agreed to dialogue between the churches and his cabinet.

• Establishment of PAC: Christians (including Catholics, Presbyterians, Anglicans, and other denominations), Muslims, and pressure groups united to establish PAC to engage with Banda’s *Presidential Committee on Dialogue (PCD)* on behalf of the public.

Later Evolution

After the 1993 Referendum and the 1994 multiparty elections, several pressure groups split to form political parties, while PAC continued as a faith-based civil society organization *focused on mediation, civic education, democracy, and governance.* You can read more about its structure and mandate on the *Public Affairs Committee website.

Citizens that are crying foul play about PAC, are entitled to their opinions, however, they are out of line. They are out-numbered. The PAC represents Christian’s (Catholics, Presbyterians, Pentecostals, Adventists) and Muslims – all faiths practicing in the country; this is almost everybody in Malawi. The PAC is on the winning side.

According to rough estimation on the internet, “PAC represents tens of millions of Malawians. This is because the PAC represents the major faith bodies that collectively cover a large majority of Malawi’s population. These are Christians, Muslims, and other faith groups. PAC’s influence is effectively national.“

Malawians’ desire to know where the president is and that he is alright, is every Malawian’s right to know, he is paid by taxpayers’ money. In addition, Malawians in large numbers, elected him and the vice president to their offices. Lastly, PAC represents many of the voters.

Tell me what democracy looks like! This is what democracy looks like!

Like this: Like Loading…

Related