Measles deaths fell to a historic low in 2025, with vaccination credited with saving more than 60 million lives worldwide since 2000, according to the World Health Organization.

An estimated 72,000 people died from the disease last year—a 91% decrease from 2000. But progress remains vulnerable: nearly 10 million people were infected, and more than 29 million children were unvaccinated or under-immunized.

“Measles deaths have never been lower, thanks to the extraordinary life-saving power of vaccines,” WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. “But measles does not forgive complacency. Countries that had eliminated it are now losing that status. Elimination is not a finish line. It must be defended, with two doses of vaccine for every child, everywhere.”

Globally, 84% of children received a first dose of measles vaccine in 2025, while 77% received a second, the WHO said. Coverage was markedly lower in low-income countries, at 69% for the first dose and 57% for the second. In high-income countries, the rates were 93% and 91%, respectively.

“Last year, only 84 percent of children globally received their first dose of the measles vaccine, and just 77 percent received their second,” said Diana Chang Blanc, head of the WHO’s Essential Programme on Immunization. “This resulted in 29 million children in 2025 remaining under-protected against measles; with 8 out of 10 unimmunized children living in the African or the Eastern Mediterranean Regions.”

The burden is also unevenly distributed. The African region, home to 16% of the world’s population, accounted for almost 40% of measles deaths in 2025, Chang Blanc said. Children in fragile, conflict-affected and vulnerable settings were among those most affected.

“The inequities remain stark,” she said. “Children living in fragile, conflict-affected or vulnerable settings are the most adversely affected of all, representing an immense equity gap.”

Fifty-nine countries recorded large or disruptive outbreaks last year, including 11 that had previously been declared measles-free. The WHO says protecting the gains will require two vaccine doses for every child, stronger disease surveillance and sustained immunization efforts.

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