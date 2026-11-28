Houthi-run media in Yemen said Saudi airstrikes hit a residential neighbourhood of the capital, Sanaa, early on Saturday morning wounding at least 15 people.

It said eight homes and three shops were damaged in the incident. The city has been under the Iran-backed group’s control since the start of a civil war in 2014.

News of the attack comes as Saudi Arabia said it had shot down a cruise missile launched by the armed group that was heading towards its capital Riyadh.

“Air defences intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile launched by the Houthi terrorist militia towards the Riyadh region,” Turki Al-Malki wrote on X.

The spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s internationally-recognised government did not provide details on the launch site, time of the attack, or if any damage was done.

For over a decade, the Houthis have controlled much of northern Yemen which borders Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi-coalition has been regularly bombing areas controlled by the group since Yemen’s civil war reignited over the summer.

In response, the Houthis have targeting the oil-rich kingdom almost daily, hitting energy facilities, airports, and Riyadh’s financial district.

Escalating hostilities between the coalition and the Houthis continues to to push Yemen into a humanitarian crisis.

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