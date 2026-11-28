Military and security sources have told Reuters news agency that a second convoy transporting army vehicles to Libya has turned around in the Mediterranean.

The diversion reportedly comes after Ukrainian maritime drones sank a Russian naval corvette, The Merkury, in Benghazi port in eastern Libya on 22 November.

It had reportedly been accompanying a cargo ship bringing military vehicles into the country after beginning ​loading on 13 October.

This previously unreported deviation of the second convoy shows how Russia is acting to protect its naval assets. following the attack some 2,000 km from the battlefield.

A European military official said the flotilla, which was escorted by a navy frigate, turned around near the Strait of Sicily on ​the same day as the incident in Benghazi.

The three vessels in the second convoy, all Russian-flagged cargo or Ro/Ro vehicle-carrying ships, set off from Kaliningrad on 5 November.

The European official said it was last tracked on 25 November near Algeria and it was unclear where it ‌would ⁠now head.

Reuters said Russia’s defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment, which was sent outside of office hours.

Following a civil war, eastern Libya is controlled by military commander Khalifa Haftar, whose Libyan National Army has ties with Russia.

Moscow has sought to expand its military influence on the continent, and security sources suggest the shipment might have been intended for its Africa Corps, although some could have been for the LNA.

While Russia and Ukraine ​have repeatedly attacked each other’s military and commercial shipping in the Black Sea, attacks elsewhere have been rarer.

The latest fighting between Moscow and Kyiv began in February 2022 when Russia launched a nationwide invasion of Ukraine

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