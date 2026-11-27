Tunisia’s main rights group on Friday denounced “inhumane” conditions in Tunisian prisons, saying 30 inmates have died since the beginning of summer, the country’s hottest on record.

Authorities have yet to release figures for prison deaths after a summer marked by multiple heatwaves, water shortages and power cuts. “The situation in prisons is inhumane and catastrophic,” said Bassem Trifi, head of the Tunisian League for Human Rights, adding that “overcrowding and the lack of healthcare” in prisons were a major issue.

Tunisian Justice Minister Leila Jaffel said in a parliamentary address last week that some prisons in Tunisia were indeed overcrowded. She also confirmed there were “some deaths” among prisoners, but said that all those who had died had “suffered from chronic illnesses and passed away in hospitals”, not in prison.

Trifi, however, said it didn’t matter if the deaths occurred “in an ambulance or at a hospital”. “All of the deceased prisoners died under the legal custody of the justice ministry and prison authorities,” he said. Trifi said his organisation was formally demanding that the authorities clarify the circumstances around the 30 deaths.

The organisation had said in September that it had documented 23 deaths in detention over the summer, based on information from doctors, relatives and lawyers. Nejia Jehider, a woman who said her brother died in detention, told AFP her family had yet to see the autopsy report.

“We recovered his body without any information on how he died,” she said. “My brother was healthy and could not wait for his release from prison.” “I want to know how my brother died,” she added. “I want to see the autopsy report.”

Tunisia’s summer this year was its hottest on record, according to the country’s weather authority. Although accustomed to scorching heat, Tunisia experienced a particularly gruelling summer this year, with July and August marked by “intense and prolonged heatwaves”, the authority said.

Scientists attribute these episodes to climate change. The highest temperature was recorded in the central city of Kairouan, which reached 49.7 degrees Celsius in mid-July.

Water cuts also became frequent, as much of Tunisia’s water supply depends on electric pumps, which were disrupted during power outages. The water cuts were compounded by a shortage of bottled water, also linked to the power outages.

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