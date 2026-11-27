In the coastal fishing town of Kayar, the dangers of migration are painfully familiar. Families have lost loved ones at sea, yet poverty and a lack of opportunities continue to push young people towards the perilous journey to Europe.

Falla Dionne, 24, has not heard from her husband since he left in July 2022. He was later reported to have boarded a boat bound for Spain. Their son was just three months old at the time.

“We waited—ten days, nearly twenty, up to a month—asking for news and spreading the word. Then, we were told that the boat had never reached the shore.”

Despite the loss, others in Kayar remain determined to try their luck. Twenty-three-year-old fisherman Baye Coura Diop has attempted the crossing three times, once spending 15 days at sea.

“I have attempted to reach Spain three times. Once, I spent fifteen days at sea. The second time, and the third as well, God decided otherwise. But I have faith: I will set out, God willing.”

His mother says she no longer tries to stop him, blaming poverty and the desire among young people to support their families.

Sally Ndiaye, mother of Baye Coura Diop:

“I no longer try to stop him from leaving. I pray to God that he guides him safely on his way so that we might support one another. It is poverty that drives this. Out of compassion for their parents, young people want to help, and that is why they risk their lives.”

Senegal’s struggling fishing industry, rising living costs and limited job opportunities are among the factors driving departures. Despite increased European funding for border surveillance and efforts to intercept migrant boats, thousands continue to risk the dangerous Atlantic crossing to Spain’s Canary Islands.

For many families in Kayar, the choice is increasingly between staying without prospects and risking everything in search of a better future.

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