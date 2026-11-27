A 10-year-old boy, Mohammed Ali, was killed when a drone struck his family home in the city of Omdurman, Sudan on Sunday morning, 22 November, as he was getting ready to go to his school that is supported by the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC).

His cousin, a baby less than a year old who lives with the family, suffered an abdominal wound that needed stitches and is now recovering.

“My son was very creative. He would bring home random things to play with, rocks and sticks. I used to call him Al Muhandes, the Engineer,” said his father, Ali. “He was so smart and always cheerful, with a pleasant smile on his face.”

“Women and children are a red line. They must not be harmed in any way.”

Mohammed was a Grade 3 pupil at Al Assal School, a short walk from his home, where NRC supports catch-up classes for children whose education was cut short by the war. He was the eldest of three siblings.

“Everyone loved Mohammed,” said his teacher, Nadia. “He was so polite and he was making good progress. All the teachers knew him and loved him.”

The school was not damaged, but teachers and pupils are in mourning.

“None of us can sleep or go back to our normal lives,” said Nadia. “I came to school and the classrooms were almost empty because parents are afraid to send their children. For Mohammed and for all our children, this war must stop now.”

At least 2,230 civilians were killed in Sudan between January and October this year, more than 1,630 of them in drone strikes, according to the UN Human Rights Office.

“Tragically, Mohammed was one of thousands of Sudanese civilians killed in this brutal war,” said Noah Taylor, NRC’s Head of Operations in Sudan. “He was at home, where he should have been safe, getting ready to go to school, the other place where children should be safe. This is not the first attack to shatter that safety, and it will unlikely be the last. How many more civilian deaths will we see until the parties to this conflict are held to account for their actions?”

NRC is working with its partners to assess the psychosocial support needs of the family, pupils and teachers, and to arrange appropriate referrals. NRC remains committed to supporting the continuation of education at the school once classes resume.

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