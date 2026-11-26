In the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Ebola outbreak is increasing the vulnerability of women and girls, exposing them to a rise in gender-based violence, according to UNICEF.

In Bunia and at the Rwampara displacement site, measures introduced to contain the virus — including restrictions on movement to markets and public gatherings — have disrupted daily livelihoods.

Unable to carry out small-scale trading activities, many women face heightened financial precarity, while fear of infection has also reduced access to healthcare services.

With donor funding, a local organisation is providing women and girls with medical care, psychosocial support and vocational skills training aimed at strengthening their economic self-reliance.

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