“In Gaza, my office has repeatedly warned against the risk of Israeli actions posing a real threat to the continued existence of Palestinians as a group,” he said.

“Events over the past months in the occupied West Bank exacerbate our fear of such risk across the entirety of the occupied Palestinian territory.”

“Our warnings have not been heeded, and atrocity crimes continue to recur,” the High Commissioner said. “Civilians continue to be killed, and hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been forcibly displaced, with senior Israeli officials indicating intent for such displacement to be permanent.”

Since the 7 October 2023 Hamas-led attacks, 42,666 Palestinians have been forcibly displaced by Israeli forces and settlers in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, according to the UN human rights office. In Gaza, nearly two million have been forcibly displaced, often multiple times.

‘The list goes on and on’

“I am extremely worried about the increasingly widespread and systematic nature of the violations being perpetrated across both the West Bank and Gaza,” Mr. Türk said.

“Civilian infrastructure is destroyed in Gaza, as illegal settlements advance in the West Bank,” he added. “Palestinians are persistently arbitrarily detained, subjected to torture and mistreatment, and exposed to a two-tier justice system. The list goes on and on.”

He expressed particular concern over continued unlawful killings in Gaza even after a ceasefire was announced last year.

Gaza’s population is confined to an ever-shrinking sliver of the territory, he said, while Israel’s continued blockade and closure deprive Palestinians of basic survival necessities, including food, medicine and shelter.

Mr. Türk also reminded Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups of their obligation to protect civilians and to respect the safety and independence of humanitarian personnel and operations, as well as the prohibitions of summary executions, arbitrary detention, torture and other ill-treatment.

Fragmenting the West Bank

In the West Bank, he pointed to systematic, violent efforts to replace Palestinian communities with Israeli settlers and to fragment the territory in a way that undermines any prospect of a contiguous future Palestinian State.

He also cited a system of racial segregation, oppression and domination, seen most clearly in a separate legal system for Palestinians and a discriminatory movement regime that prioritises settlers’ freedom of movement over Palestinians’ ability to exercise their basic rights in daily life.

“Israeli Government representatives at highest levels have time and again spelled out policies of annexation, ethnic cleansing, and collective punishment in the West Bank,” he said. “Across society, the incitement to hatred and to perpetration of violations amounting to atrocity crimes – war crimes, crimes against humanity and even genocide – has been appalling.”

“All States have the obligation to act, now, to prevent further atrocity crimes against the Palestinians,” Mr. Türk said.

“There must be independent investigations, and those responsible must be held to account. The work of the international courts in this regard must be supported by all States.”

Source UN News

Like this: Like Loading…

Related