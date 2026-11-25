During the four months of hearings, letters and flowers arrived by the dozen from around the world. It was an extraordinary wave of solidarity, sparked by his mother Gisèle’s courage. But something began to trouble Mr. Pelicot: almost all of it came from women.

At the courthouse in Avignon, men filled the dock. Far fewer were among those who came to show their support for Gisèle – the survivor.

It was this absence of male solidarity that Mr. Pelicot came to talk about at UN Headquarters on Tuesday, at a special event on the eve of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

“For me, our mother has been a mirror,” he told UN News in an exclusive interview after his speech. “She’s a mirror when it comes to men.” That means the men who know, the men who stay silent and the men who don’t think it concerns them.

Standing up for the ordinary

The 52-year-old former business development director is wary of the iconic status his mother has attained. He fears it confines to one exceptional figure a story that says a great deal about ordinary relations between men and women.

Between 2011 and 2020, at the family home in Mazan in southern France, Dominique Pelicot drugged his wife without her knowledge in order to rape her and have her raped repeatedly by dozens of men he recruited online.

In December 2024, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison. All 50 co-defendants were found guilty. Aged between 26 and 74, they included firefighters, nurses, soldiers and retirees. Many were husbands and fathers.

Why men stay silent

“We like to believe that abusers are people we don’t know, people who aren’t like us – monsters,” Mr. Pelicot told the UN event.

“Our trial shattered that myth.”

Since the court case, he has tried to understand what lies behind men’s silence. He sees in it a kind of moral comfort: the belief among many men that never having attacked a woman frees them of any responsibility.

He also points to men protecting each other – what he calls “locker room solidarity”.

“We have a lot of men who know, who stay silent and who have never said anything.”

At the protests against sexual violence he attends in France, he sees the same gender imbalance month after month. So how do you mobilise men who see themselves as neither perpetrators nor victims?

In November 2025, with UN Women France, he co-wrote an op-ed titled The silence of men must end, signed by some 30 public figures. He has also founded a collective, Zéro Silence.

In New York, he set out steps anyone can take: no longer laughing along at sexist jokes to fit in, calling out a friend who behaves inappropriately and teaching sons that consent is not negotiable.

“Not being violent is the bare minimum. It’s not a commitment.”

Endless burden of proof

On the day he spoke, gender equality agency, UN Women, released data that help explain why this code of silence persists.

Worldwide, only seven per cent of victims of physical or sexual violence report it to the police. Fewer women are now seeking help than before, partly for fear of reprisals and social exclusion.

© UN Women/Mohammad Rakibul Hasan

Even when the courts side with them, victims can still have their word called into question, as Gisèle Pelicot has just found out. On Monday, she condemned the use, without her consent, of nude photographs taken secretly by her ex-husband to promote a book by psychoanalyst Sabine Prokhoris. According to Ms. Pelicot, the book suggests she was complicit in the abuse.

It took years of investigation, thousands of pieces of evidence and four months of hearings to establish publicly what she endured. Two years on, she is once again being made to defend herself.

Her son says he greeted the news “with disgust, with shock”. Family tensions that surfaced during the trial have since eased, he says. “We had a few misunderstandings or disagreements, which are now behind us.” Her three children will stand by her through this latest ordeal.

What remains of a name

Gisèle Pelicot refused to have the trial held behind closed doors, knowing the photos and videos recorded by her husband would be shown in court. In her own words, she wanted “shame to change sides”. For her children, it meant learning to live with a story that had become public property.

“Our case doesn’t belong to us anymore,” her eldest son says.

What he can still decide is what to do with his name. He is now thinking of devoting himself to countering the scourge of sexual violence and rarely turns down an invitation to speak. But there is a more personal need behind it.

“It’s a wound that will never heal,” he says of the family’s story. Then, of the talks, meetings and travel: “I think it’s my therapy.”

Source UN News

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