Around 14,000 people took to the streets of Athens and Thessaloniki, according to police, in response to strike calls by unions representing civil servants, dockworkers and teachers. In the capital, demonstrators carrying banners and red flags gathered outside the Greek parliament, chanting slogans under the watch of riot police. The industrial action disrupted Athens metro services, kept ferries in port and grounded flights to and from 15 regional airports. Workers, students and pensioners demanded higher wages, better working conditions and improved public services as rising living costs continued to erode their purchasing power. Although Greece’s economy is forecast to grow by 1.8% this year, outpacing the eurozone average of 1.1%, many households are struggling to make ends meet. The gross monthly minimum wage stands at €968, while housing costs and rents have soared in the wake of the post-pandemic tourism boom. Annual inflation reached 5.7% in October, according to the national statistics authority, Elstat. The civil servants’ union ADEDY condemned stagnant wages, energy insecurity and deteriorating public healthcare and education services. Conservative prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is seeking a third term in next year’s election, has pledged to raise the minimum wage to €1,000 in early 2028 if re-elected.

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