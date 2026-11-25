By Leo Igwe

Fostering critical thinking skills is an objective of primary education in Nigeria. But the challenge is this: How do we teach these mental habits? How does one foster inquiry-based learning or philosophy for children? Simply put, how do we make critical thinking fun and engaging? These questions have been in my mind for some time. A way to address these concerns is to encourage gamification or game-based learning, that is, to introduce game elements and activities into philosophy for children lessons. These game elements would boost student motivation and engagement. Qstorm cards, short for Questionstorm cards, have been designed to fulfill this role. Questionstorm is a technique to express and measure intelligence. It is thinking in terms of questions. Questionstorm enable students think as they interrogate or interrogate as they think.

The Qstorm cards are modeled after the Whot cards, which are a popular game in Nigeria. This is how it works. A deck contains 68 cards: 54 Game cards, 9 Game Changing cards, and 5 End Game cards. Each Game card is a question. Before the game starts, the players count the cards. They confirm the number. A player shuffles the cards. The play starts with each player holding a pre-agreed number of cards, let’s say 4, 5, or 6 cards. The rest are kept. Any player who fails to play as the game proceeds collects a card instead. The first player determines the way the game proceeds. If the first player plays a Why question card? The next player must play a Why question card or go back and pick another card from the pack. That is, if the person does not have a game-changing card or an End Game card, or has them and does not want to play them at that stage. Otherwise, he or she can choose to play a game-changing card (if the person has one) to switch the play to another category of question(s) he or she has. For example, a player can switch from a where question to a who question category. At each stage of the game, a person can play the End Game card and dictate the exact next card (question) to be played. The End Game card is a game-over card. It can only be overruled by another End Game card. It is called an End Game card not only because it overrules other cards, but because, at any stage, a player who has it as the only card and is to play, wins. The game ends. The winner is usually the first to finish his or her cards.

The Critical Thinking Social Empowerment Foundation plans to roll out these Qstorm cards in the coming months to facilitate critical thinking and inquiry-based learning in schools. The game will motivate students to think in terms of questions or generate questions while they play. It nudges students to play with questions or to question while they play.

Leo Igwe directs the Critical Thinking Social Empowerment Foundation.

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