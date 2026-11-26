Tensions are rising between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda following controversial statements by Uganda’s army chief, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Kinshasa has summoned a representative of the Ugandan Embassy, demanding official explanations over remarks it considers a threat to Congolese sovereignty, RFI reported.

On X, Kainerugaba — who is the son of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni — threatened to advance his troops into Congolese territory and expressed support for the Front for the Refoundation of the Nation (FRN), the movement led by former President Joseph Kabila.

He also suggested that Ugandan forces would not oppose the capture of the town Walikale by the FRN, and demanded the unconditional surrender of Isiro Airport.

The general further criticised Western mercenaries operating in the DRC while praising Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

This is not the first diplomatic fallout between the two countries. In 2024, similar threats against foreign mercenaries in Goma strained relations.

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