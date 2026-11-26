“Millions are hungry” across the country, Mr. Fletcher stressed, amid ongoing fighting between Saudi-backed Government forces based in Aden and Iran-backed Houthi rebels that have occupied the capital, Sana’a, for years.

Today, the south Arabian nation has been devastated by years of conflict and is “being pushed deeper into crisis”, he said.

“Hospitals and first responders are under attack. Fighting, insecurity and heavy restrictions along key supply routes are preventing families from accessing the food and medicine they need to survive,” the Under Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs stressed.

Personal mission

In a statement, Mr. Fletcher said that he had travelled to Yemen to push for urgent aid access to civilians, including some 364,000 who have fled their homes since August and “tens of thousands this past week alone”.

Severe underfunding for humanitarian work has driven the international response to breaking point, the top aid official warned, as he expressed solidarity with teams on the ground who continue to work in highly dangerous situations.

“I will urge the international community to step up its support to our work,” he insisted.

Immediate priorities include safe and sustained humanitarian access to civilians in need of support, “with Taiz a particularly urgent priority”, Mr. Fletcher continued.

Today’s global humanitarian effort remains “overstretched, underfunded and under attack”, Mr. Fletcher insisted. But it is in Yemen where the aid response is “furthest off track” as teams attempt to reach 87 million people with lifesaving support this year. “We will not allow the people of Yemen to slip off the world’s radar,” he continued.

Release detainees now

And in a direct message to the Houthi forces, the UN aid chief urged them to “immediately and unconditionally release our detained UN colleagues and other humanitarians. Our work and our people must be protected.”

Last month it emerged that a Yemeni UN human rights employee had died while still being held by the Houthis who had detained him for more than two years.

Condemning the development at the time, UN High Commissioner Volker Türk, said that the family of Mohammad el Shami had only learned of his death weeks after it happened.

As of mid-October, 71 UN personnel remained in Houthi detention. In June, the Secretary-General’s office said one UN colleague had already died while being held.

Briefing the Security Council on 9 October, UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg said many detainees had serious health problems, which made their release all the more urgent.

Source UN News

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