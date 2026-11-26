Nigeria’s opposition is accusing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of orchestrating attacks on presidential candidates during campaign rallies across the country.

On Wednesday, a gunman opened fire on Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters in Benin City.

“Today, in spite of all legitimate communication, our presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, not even for a full swing campaign, he went for town-hall meeting, has been under attack from the airport since morning, today, today, today,” Cleopas Moses, the NDC’s National Chairman, said at a press conference in Abuja.

Last year, the governor of Edo state publicly warned Obi that his safety wouldn’t be guaranteed if he came to the region.

The NDC linked Wednesday’s attack to a recent deadly event in Delta State and other incidents during Obi’s campaign in Cross River and Lagos.

“The attacks have become one too many,” Moses told reporters. “So, it is not just one person or one state or one people that are performing these attacks. It has become clear to us that it is a coordinated, deliberate effort to silence the NDC and its candidates.”

Despite the violence, Obi continued with the town hall meeting, where he urged Nigerians to defend their votes. He’s scheduled to continue his campaign in Abia state.

President Bola Tinubu is running for a second term in January’s election. He faces 17 other presidential candidates, including Obi and Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress.

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