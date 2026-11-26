The UN mission in the country, MONUSCO, reports that security has significantly deteriorated in several areas due to clashes between Congolese forces and the Convention for the Popular Revolution (CRP), one of dozens of armed groups in the resource-rich east.

The fighting has displaced thousands of people and threatened access to essential health services.

MONUSCO said that heavy fighting had been reported on 18 November around Bule locality and the Savo Plain displacement site which hosts roughly 70,000 people.

“The violence has triggered further population displacement, including among people who had already fled insecurity,” the UN mission said, noting that 24 civilians, mostly women and children, had sought refuge with its peacekeepers in Bayoo.

Trapped health workers evacuated

Clashes and displacement in the Akwe, Damas and Mbidjo areas prompted MONUSCO’s Bangladeshi Rapid Deployment Battalion (BANRDB) to strengthen its presence on the ground and provide assistance to people in need, particularly healthcare workers.

As a result, peacekeepers were able to evacuate 10 health workers from the Akwe General Referral Hospital on Tuesday, where they had been sheltering for over three days.

“These healthcare workers, who are actively involved in the response to the Ebola outbreak, play a vital role in assisting communities already weakened by violence and displacement,” MONUSCO said.

Supporting Ebola response

The rescue operation had faced significant logistical challenges as the peacekeepers were forced to abandon their initial planned route due to difficult terrain, poor road conditions and a wooden bridge deemed too fragile to cross.

“This intervention is part of MONUSCO’s support for Ebola response efforts, particularly through the protection of healthcare personnel and the facilitation of safe access to healthcare for populations affected by violence,” the mission said.

MONUSCO noted that just four days earlier, Bangladeshi and Nepalese peacekeepers had facilitated the safe return of 380 civilians from Fataki locality to the Savo Plain displacement site after clashes had forced them to flee.

The mission has also increased patrols in the area to protect civilians from violence on the part of armed groups.

UN Africa News

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