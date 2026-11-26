In Mamelodi, in South Africa’s Gauteng province, rising temperatures are placing pregnant women at increased risk of premature delivery, particularly in informal settlements where access to basic utilities remains limited.

Health workers at local clinics and researchers at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) warn that extreme heat exposure is directly affecting maternal and neonatal health. At the Stanza Bopape Antenatal Unit in Mamelodi, expecting mothers report severe physical discomfort during periods of intense heat, including dizziness, swollen feet and difficulty walking long distances.

Clinical staff at the facility have recorded a higher number of preterm deliveries compared with previous summers, noting that heat stress and dehydration can also lead to maternal distress and reduced foetal movement. These clinical observations reflect broader scientific findings compiled by researchers at Wits University’s Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) and Planetary Health Research Division.

Pooling available studies on heat exposure during pregnancy, researchers found that every one-degree Celsius increase in temperature is associated with a four percent higher risk of premature birth. According to Wits RHI senior researcher Dr Sibusiso Mkwananzi, socio-economic and living conditions compound the biological risks of extreme heat. Women residing in informal settlements often lack running water and reliable electricity at home, limiting their ability to stay hydrated or use cooling devices such as fans, compared with residents in more affluent suburbs.

Health workers at Stanza Bopape continue to advise pregnant and postpartum women to increase their water intake, monitor foetal movements closely and seek prompt medical attention if symptoms of heat exhaustion or reduced foetal activity occur.

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