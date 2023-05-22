Pope gets involved in seeking peace in Sudan as parties agree to ceasefire

The head of the Roman Catholic church, Pope Francis has called for warring factions in Sudan to lay down their weapons.

He expressed sadness on Sunday at the violence that has continued for more than a month in the African nation.

“In encouraging the partial agreements reached so far, I renew my heartfelt plea for weapons to be set aside,” the pope told a gathering in St Peter’s Square.

“I call on the international community to spare no effort so that dialogue prevails and that the suffering of the people can be alleviated,” he added.

The fighting between Sudan’s army and the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has led to a conflict that has claimed hundreds of lives and displaced thousands.

The rival groups in Sudan signed an agreement late on Saturday for a seven-day ceasefire that takes effect on Monday.

The deal signed by the army and the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) was after talks in the Saudi city of Jeddah. It allows for the delivery of humanitarian aid as well.

On Sunday though air strikes and clashes between the warring factions was heard in the capital Khartoum.

The war erupted in Khartoum over plans for the generals, who seized full power in a 2021 coup, to sign up to a transition towards elections under a civilian government.

Burhan and Hemedti had held the top positions on Sudan’s ruling council since former leader Omar al-Bashir was overthrown during a 2019 popular uprising.

