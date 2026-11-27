Morocco’s Under-17 team secured a place in the round of 32 at the FIFA U-17 World Cup despite losing 2-1 to Spain in their final Group H match on Thursday. The Atlas Cubs finished second in the group with three points. Defender Adama Soudi said Morocco had struggled to find its rhythm against a strong Spanish side.

Morocco advanced to the knockout stage after finishing second behind Spain, but their final group match ended in defeat. Soudi said the team found the contest difficult from the start and could not recover after falling behind.

“We started the match with difficulty against a very good team from Spain. There were strong and weak moments. We tried to get back into the game, but it didn’t work. It’s a defeat, and now we have to move on and focus on what comes next,” Soudi said.

Senegal also advanced after drawing 1-1 with Tajikistan in Group F. The result was enough for the Teranga Lions to progress, though midfielder Konte was sent off. Coach Lamine Sane said his players had become overconfident after their 9-0 win in the previous match.

“After a 9-0 win, I think there was a bit of euphoria, even though the players were warned after the match. There was some relaxation, and I thought this game would go very well. Unfortunately, we lost our number 10. That incident was complicated: he went back into the challenge, and the referee judged it dangerous,” Sane said.

Ivory Coast, Morocco, Mali, Senegal and Mozambique have reached the next round. Tanzania, Cameroon and Algeria are still fighting to qualify.

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