The United Nations Trade and Development agency, UNCTAD, says global maritime trade volumes are projected to record zero growth this year.

Seaborne trade reached 12.3 billion tonnes in 2025, up 1.9%, compared with 3.9% in 2024.

In its Review of Maritime Transport 2026 released on Thursday, UNCTAD said geopolitical uncertainty was stalling seaborne trade.

Disruptions across major shipping routes and chokepoints have forced vessels to undertake longer journeys.

Since the start of the year, four key maritime bottlenecks — the Strait of Hormuz, the Red Sea, the Black Sea, and the Panama Canal — have all come under pressure.

This has extended transit times, increased fuel costs, and driven congestion at ports, adding to uncertainty.

UNCTAD says alternative ports, inland transport networks, and logistics arrangements have helped keep trade moving, but at a higher cost.

Freight rates more than doubled in the period to August, while crude oil tanker rates reached record highs on some routes, impacting vulnerable economies the most.

It says if high marine fuel prices persist, higher shipping costs alone could push consumer price inflation in the least developed countries to nearly twice the global average.

More than 80% of goods traded globally are transported by sea, including vital food and fuel supplies.

UNCTAD has urged governments and industry to collaborate and strengthen resilience and sustainability across shipping and port planning, operations, and investment while protecting navigation and seafarers.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related