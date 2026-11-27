Family members of five people killed in a fuel tanker accident and local residents gathered outside Al Salam Mosque in Cairo’s Waraq district on Friday to bid farewell to the victims. Five members of one family were among those killed- a father, his daughter, his son, and two nephews.

The crash involving a fuel tanker sparked a massive fire on Cairo’s Ring Road on Wednesday, killing at least 31 people and injuring at least 21 others, Egyptian authorities said. The blaze, on a major highway encircling the Egyptian capital, left more than two dozen cars and motorcycles charred, according to the Health Ministry.

The crash occurred in Waraq, a densely populated neighborhood in Giza, part of the Greater Cairo area. Rescue workers were seen pulling people from burning vehicles at the scene.

Deadly traffic accidents kill thousands of people every year in Egypt, where speeding, poor road conditions, and weak enforcement of traffic laws contribute to crashes.

In January, 21 people were killed and 16 injured in a multi-vehicle pileup on a road near the southern province of Beni Suef.

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