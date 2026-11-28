Burundi’s electoral commission on Friday rejected an application from the country’s main opposition leader to contest in the presidential polls next year. President Evariste Ndayishimiye will seek a second term in the May 3 general elections for the ruling CNDD-FDD party, which has been in power since 2005 and is widely considered the favourite. Agathon Rwasa, an ex-militia leader who fought in the country’s civil war, lost to Ndayishimiye in 2020’s polls, which the opposition labelled an “electoral charade”.

The electoral commission said Rwasa had made a “false declaration” in his application, as he had registered as an independent candidate despite remaining a member of a political party. “Consequently, the Independent National Electoral Commission rejects his candidacy,” according to an official document seen by AFP. The commission approved seven out of 10 applicants, and those rejected have two days to challenge the decision before the Constitutional Court.

The final list of candidates will be published on December 6. Rwasa’s disqualification came as “no surprise” to prominent exiled civil society activist Pacifique Nininahazwe. “It concludes a process of political elimination initiated by the regime of Évariste Ndayishimiye… to neutralise his primary rival,” he told AFP. Burundi is one of the world’s poorest countries and has a history of deadly political crises and a civil war that killed around 300,000 people between 1993 and 2005. Earlier this month, Ndayishimiye submitted his candidacy papers, paying a deposit of 100 million Burundian francs ($33,000).

Opposition parties argue the huge sum imposed by the authorities is designed to prevent them from participating in the election. The president’s CNDD-FDD party won all 100 seats in the 2025 National Assembly elections — which also saw irregularities. Ndayishimiye has led Burundi since June 2020 after the death of his iron-fisted predecessor, Pierre Nkurunziza, who ruled for 15 years.

Since then, the former Belgian colony has swung between signs of liberalising a government still in thrall to the country’s powerful generals and cracking down on the opposition. Both rights groups and the United Nations have criticised breaches of human rights in the country. In October, the UN Human Rights Council expressed concern over an “alarming increase in extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances”.

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