French media group Canal+ is targeting subscriptions in at least half of African households with access to television, as it expands its operations following its acquisition of South African pay-TV giant MultiChoice.

The ambition comes as the company looks to tap into Africa’s growing population, expanding electricity access and demand for locally produced entertainment.

Speaking at the launch of Canal+’s training academy in Johannesburg, David Mignot, CEO of Canal+ Africa and MultiChoice, said African productions remain central to the group’s strategy, with thousands of hours of content produced annually in local languages.

“Today, we produce 10,000 hours of scripted content—series, dramas—every year, not counting factual programs, not counting live sports, and in around thirty languages. In most of our countries, almost all of them, our local channels, with productions made by African producers and talent, consistently rank first, second, or third in the top three for audience impact in the countries we operate in. So this ability to produce a huge amount of content that is locally relevant, in local languages, rooted in local cultures, locally grounded, is something we believe is a very powerful differentiator compared to American platforms, regardless of their size.”

The company is also investing in training to help African filmmakers and creative professionals reach wider audiences.

Grace Loubassou, Canal+’s Sustainability Director for Africa, said the goal was to strengthen local talent and give African stories greater international visibility.

“We want these stories to be told by Africans themselves, and for them to benefit from a more professional, more global polish, to go beyond the regional and continental sphere and, why not, reach a global stage, by having the skills that will really refine Africa’s stories. So in the end, the stories and the talent are already there, and what we’re trying to do is bring the opportunity and provide the framework for those stories to come to life.”

Canal+ acquired MultiChoice in September 2025, adding around 14 million subscribers from English- and Portuguese-speaking African markets to its existing base in French-speaking Africa.

The combined group now has approximately 23 million subscribers across the continent, making Africa a major part of its global growth strategy.

With competition from international streaming platforms intensifying, Canal+ is betting that locally produced stories, accessible distribution and investment in African creative talent will help secure its position in the continent’s rapidly evolving media market.

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