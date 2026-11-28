Eight African countries have qualified for the Round of 32 at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar, keeping the continent’s hopes of lifting the trophy alive as the tournament enters its knockout phase.

Egypt, Algeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Morocco, Mali, Senegal, Uganda and Mozambique are through to the last 32, while Tanzania and Cameroon are the only African representatives eliminated during the group stage.

The knockout round features 16 matches scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, with teams fighting for a place in the Round of 16.

African teams face a series of challenging encounters, beginning Monday when Côte d’Ivoire take on the Republic of Ireland and Morocco meet Chile. Mozambique also face five-time champions Brazil.

Tuesday brings another busy schedule for Africa’s representatives. Mali will meet the Dominican Republic, Senegal face Australia, while Uganda take on France.

Egypt will play Colombia, with Algeria completing the African teams’ schedule against Venezuela.

The opening match of the knockout stage sees Italy face Tajikistan on Monday at 3:30 p.m. local time.

The tournament features an expanded format of 48 national teams divided into 12 groups. The top two teams from each group, alongside the eight best third-placed sides, advanced to the Round of 32.

Africa has a strong history in the competition, with Nigeria winning the title five times and Ghana twice, making the continent responsible for seven of the tournament’s previous editions.

With the group stage behind them, the eight remaining African nations now face the challenge of navigating a knockout format in which defeat means elimination.

The FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar runs until December 13, when the final will be played.

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