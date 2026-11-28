By Leo Igwe

The Advocacy for Alleged Witches urges Senator Adams Oshiomhole to withdraw his statement associating elderly persons with witchcraft. In a speech circulated on social media, Oshiomhole criticised the NDC presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, at a political rally using a witchcraft narrative about old people. He said Obi had not carried along those he worked with as governor. Oshiomhole identified some people in the audience whom he worked with while he was the governor of Edo State. But in the case of Obi, he stated: “When you see an old woman, no, this one no go good, when you see an old man, wee all him children run away from him, do you need to consult an oracle to know say na gagun, na witch i be?”

The Advocacy for Alleged Witches warns Oshiomhole and other politicians against such reckless and irresponsible utterances.

Oshiomhole should desist from using his political speeches to reinforce prejudices, superstitions, and misconceptions about old people, especially those living alone, as witches or wizards. At a time when people brand, abandon, accuse, and attack old relatives fearing that they are witches, Oshiomhole should be mindful of his utterances and comments; he should refrain from using his speeches to hurt innocent people.

Many elderly persons live alone for reasons that have nothing to do with witchcraft or evil magic. Some old people live alone in villages because they have no children. Or they have children, but the children have grown. Some old people live alone because their children have gone to cities or travelled overseas to study or work and pursue other opportunities. Some old people live alone because their children have married and are living with their families. So, old people, men or women living alone, are not witches or wizards. All stereotypes that associate old people, living alone or with others, with witchcraft should be abandoned.

Leo Igwe directs the Advocacy for Alleged Witches

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