There have been mixed reactions in Guinea-Bissau to Thursday’s announcement that next month’s presidential and legislative elections have been postponed until 2028.

Some Bissau residents were unhappy that the polls intended to mark the return to civilian rule were delayed by the military government that seized power in a coup a year ago.

“I don’t understand this attitude: even though we live in a democracy, we still see this kind of behaviour,” said resident Mamadu Dabó Junior.

“Fundamentally all these instruments of governance must be based on discussion and debate, and must be submitted to the people before any decision is taken,” he said.

For fellow resident, Jalica Cante, the decision to postpone the polls was “a bit tricky” given the “current situation” in Guinea-Bissau.

“It’s difficult to postpone the elections for another two years. It’s very hard for the country to remain in this situation, unable to move forward,” she said.

Bissau trader, Muahmede Nhabali, said they do not know what reason led to the postpone of the polls which were due to be held in just a few days on 6 December.

“We are traders, but the market isn’t functioning … Everything is at a standstill,” he said.

“My appeal to the high military command is to do everything possible so that the elections are not held on 28 November 2028. That is far too far away.”

In defending the decision on Thursday, transitional president General Horta N’Tam said conditions were not in place to hold the polls.

He said there were insufficient “technical, material, and financial conditions” to organise a credible vote next month.

The military had promised a one-year transition to civilian rule after last year’s coup.

An August constitutional referendum replaced the country’s semi-parliamentary structure with strengthened presidential powers.

The opposition had called for a boycott of that vote.

Elections are now scheduled to be held on 26 November 2028 – exactly three years after the generals came to power.

The Portuguese-speaking country has seen four previous coups and attempted coups since gaining independence from Lisbon in 1974.

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