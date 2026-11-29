Energy ministers from Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) participating countries have stressed the importance of cooperation in advancing green transition and safeguarding energy security across the globe.

These priorities took center stage as the Fourth Belt and Road Energy Ministerial Conference wrapped up in east China’s Qingdao on Friday. Held under the theme “Sharing innovation outcomes, advancing energy transition, building a secure future together,” the two-day event brought officials together to translate those goals into action.

Discussions centered on innovation-driven energy transition, energy security and system resilience, and coordinated efforts toward a green, low-carbon transition across industrial and supply chains. During the conference, Wang Hongzhi, administrator of the National Energy Administration of China, said China is accelerating its new energy system. By 2030, China aims for a cleaner, low-carbon system, with a better energy mix, stronger resilience and more innovation.

“Kazakhstan is a big new exporter of the hydrocarbons to the Chinese market. The energy sector is the fundamental of our cooperation. We built a lot of projects in the renewable energy, in the processing of the raw materials. Chinese companies are taking a lot of works in Kazakhstan in building the energy infrastructure,” said Yerlan Akkenzhenov, Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan.

“We think that China is leading the way to the transformation, that is sharing the advancement and the technology, also enhancing the cooperation between the members of the [Belt and Road] Initiative,” said Al-Mutasim Ibrahim, Minister of Energy and Petroleum of Republic of Sudan.

The conference released a Blue Book on green, low-carbon transition and security resilience in developing countries. The Blue Book sets up a four-dimensional evaluation system and classifies developing countries into 16 energy-system types, offering tailored solutions in technology, policy, finance and smart digitalization.

“There is no single model for the energy transition. Countries need to set roadmaps based on their own conditions, balancing green and low-carbon goals, energy security, system resilience and economic affordability. In terms of the international cooperation, the Blue Book recommends expanding from project construction alone to broader areas such as planning consultation, standards alignment, digital and intelligent empowerment, and risk resilience enhancement, helping countries turn resource advantages into momentum for sustainable development,” said Zhou Yi, director of China Electric Power Planning and Engineering Institute.

“New energy here is everywhere. Every household, when I go out of the big cities, I see even the farmers installing solar panels on their house, because now it’s just basically cheaper. They are not only installing to use for themselves. They also sell it to grid. So basically, they earn money by using their roof. That’s amazing,” said Rafael Bekshentayev, head representative in China of EXia Energy Research Center, a Kazakhstan-based energy analytics, and research organization.

The conference also saw the formally established of the Governing Board of Belt and Road Energy Partnership, a multilateral energy cooperation platform under the BRI. The Belt and Road Energy Partnership has expanded to 35 BRI member countries, with its cooperation network bringing together nearly 300 enterprises.

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